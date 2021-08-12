Rihanna wakes up like a dream for any entrepreneur

Every business person and entrepreneur imagine waking up with the big news of the massive success of their brand which they have recently launched. But, this dream-come-true thing is just normality for American pop star Rihanna, who is used to waking up like this.



Taking to social media, Rihanna shared a series of photos of herself sitting atop her bed celebrating a welcome report that her recently-launched Fenty Perfume was sold out almost immediately after it dropped on Tuesday.

Rihanna captioned the share: "How I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning!!!"

In the photos, the entertainer-cum-businesswoman is seen rocking a black oversized sweatshirt with a small spoon in her hand. She is seen having her bed breakfast as a bowl filled with caviar is seen lying beside her.



The 33-year-old singer has been recently declared a billionaire in a Forbes report earlier this month. Forbes announced that she is the wealthiest female musician in the music world. So, it is official that she is a billionaire.

The estimated worth of Rihanna's wealth climbed to an impressive $1.7 billion. Most of this money comes from her ventures in the world of beauty and fashion.

Rihanna, who was named Robyn Fenty on her birth, launched a beauty line, Fenty Beauty with unprecedented 40 foundation shades for people of all colours. The collection was further extended to 50 foundation shades and 50 concealer colours by 2019.

"Being inclusive for me always came second nature," Rihanna had said while talking to ET. "I see how women become so emotionally invested and they feel represented. They feel like they can see themselves on the shelves and in the campaigns."