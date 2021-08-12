Amber Heard steals attention with her sizzling snap to mar Johnny Depp's award win

Amber Heard amazed fans with her stunning pose in sports bra and leggings from set of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom amid her ex-husband Johnny Depp's award win.

The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a stunning photo of herself in which she was seen in a sports bra and leggings striking a pose in front of a blue background.



'Another day at the office,' Amber wrote in the caption.

In the photo, she is seen showing off her fit figure. Heard is back as Mera for the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Aquaman, reuniting with Jason Momoa for the next installment of the Warner Bros./DC Entertainment movie.

Her latest post comes after Depp, who lost a libel case last year against a British newspaper that labelled him a "wife-beater", was announced to receive a lifetime achievement award at Spain's San Sebastian film festival.

The former couple's relationship has been laid bare following their very acrimonious split in 2017. Amber Heard faced pressure from Depp's fans who asked the franchise to cancel her her appearance in the superhero film.



Johnny Depp was dropped from the Fantastic Beasts franchise over allegations of domestic abuse towards his ex-wife Heard, Aquaman producer Peter Safran recently told Deadline they had never considered replacing the actress.