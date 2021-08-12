 
Emma Corrin opens up about coming out for first time on TV

Emma Corrin has opened up about her coming out journey and how things have been since then.

The Crown star, who rose to fame after playing the role of Princess Diana in the show, came out as queer in April and later in July revealed her pronouns to be she/they.

Speaking to ITV, the star admitted that she found it "scary" letting the world know who she really is but stressed how visibility mattered.

"I think visibility is key with these things. My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go."

"It’s taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet."  

