Snoop Dogg holds no grudge against Eminem?

Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Eminem and Snoop Dogg are not on good terms ever since the rapper had said that he does no consider Slim Shady to be one of the greatest rappers of all times.

The Detroit rappers had dissed Snoop Dogg in one of his songs after his statement.

Dogg on Thursday shared a list of songs and asked his fans to name the year the tracks were released.

The list of Rap and pop collaborations shared with caption "There just will never be another time like this" included super hit songs from top rappers and pop singers.

Fans were surprised to see that Eminem 's "Love The Way You Lie" featuring Rihanna was ranked number 1 on the list Snoop posted on his Instagram account.

Snoop's collaboration with Kate Perry "California Gurls" and Eminem's "Not Afraid" were also on the list.

According to Snoop's fans these songs were released in 2009-10.


