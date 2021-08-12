 
Thursday Aug 12 2021
Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William share message on International Youth Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton's popularity has grown online since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued to perform their royal duties from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple has used their social media accounts to interact with people. 

The couple  on Thursday "celebrated young peoples’ drive and passion to help solve the world’s biggest environmental challenges."

"Young people inspire us every day through their ingenuity to bring about change and their ability to generate collective action," the couple said in their Instagram post on International Youth Day.

