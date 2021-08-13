 
Kit Harrington jokes ‘dad dance’ is infant son’s fault

Kit Harrington recently poked fun at his personal dad dance and accused his 6-month-old infant of being responsible for its creation.

The actor tickled ribs during his interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

At first, he started by dishing his honest thoughts on the dad dance he’s developed during the course of his son’s life and admitted, “In the future, I know he's gonna mock me about it, and I'll be like, 'It's your fault'.”

He even addressed the excessive amount of advice new parents receive and admitted, “So much advice. Anyone who's a parent will know, you get so much advice leading up to it.”

“And it's all useless. It's all useless. It's stuff like, 'It's gonna be great, you're gonna love it, what a wonderful thing'.”

“No one tells you that essentially, at first anyway, what it is is you get a new roommate just dumped into your life who you've not interviewed, who doesn't know any of your house rules, and then you fall in love with him so you can't kick him out. That's basically parenting, I think.”


