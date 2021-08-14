 
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Princess Eugenie may be forced to 'live in exile'

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Princess Eugenie seems to be in trouble and her name is being dragged into a new controversy as Prince Harry reportedly asked her to help him writing his memoire.

Harry's unnamed book that has shaken the walls of palace before its release may create massive trouble for the royals.

The princess could be forced to "live in exile" following the anticipated release of Prince Harry's unnamed memoirs according to a royal commentator.

The content of the book still remains unknown, but many are concerned it may be offensive and if the Princess is involved she may face backlash.

The Sussexes made reference to several issues in their March interview with Oprah Winfrey including outlining a clash with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge over flower girl dresses.

Harry's memoirs are said to be the first instalment of a four-part series. The Duke of Sussex’s book is unlikely to be screened by members of the Royal Family ahead of its release.

