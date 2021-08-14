 
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Prince Charles charity evacuates staff from Afghanistan

Prince Charles was kept informed as one of his charities evacuated staff from Afghanistan on Friday as Taliban closed in on Kabul, according to the British media.

The Duke of Cornwall has been in Scotland for “crunch talks” with his brother Prince Andrew who has been sued in the United States for allegedly raping a minor.  

According to a royal correspondent, Prince Andrew will eventually be forced by the royal family to give up his remaining patronages and accept there will be no comeback.

Prince Andrew was sued in a New York court on Monday by Virginia Giuffre who alleged that he sexually assaulted and battered her two decades ago when she was 17 years old.

Giuffre, who says she was trafficked for sex by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, filed a civil complaint against Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The prince said in a 2019 interview with the BBC that he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre, and denied her claim of sexual abuse.

Andrew, 61, is one of the most prominent people linked to Epstein, who Manhattan federal prosecutors charged in July 2019 with sexually exploiting dozens of girls and women.

 

