 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s respect for Queen ‘only thing keeping hugely damaging’ details at bay

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Prince Harry’s respect for Queen ‘only thing keeping hugely damaging’ details at bay
Prince Harry’s respect for Queen ‘only thing keeping hugely damaging’ details at bay

Experts warn ‘the only thing’ keeping Prince Harry from spilling ‘hugely damaging’ details away from the light is his respect for Queen Elizabeth.

This observation has been made by royal expert Mikhaila Friel and during her interview with Express she claimed, “We do have to remember that Harry has a lot of respect for the Queen, so it's very unlikely that he would put something in there that would have a hugely damaging effect to the Queen or to the monarchy.”

“We have to remember so many other royals have been involved in tell-alls or biographies in some form or another, Princess Diana was involved in her own one, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Charles - so it's nothing we haven't really seen before, to be honest.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton and Prince William cross 2 million followers on Twitter

Kate Middleton and Prince William cross 2 million followers on Twitter

Will Prince Harry criticise US withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Will Prince Harry criticise US withdrawal from Afghanistan?
The Firm ‘perplexed’ over Prince Andrew’s silence in assault lawsuit

The Firm ‘perplexed’ over Prince Andrew’s silence in assault lawsuit

Prince Charles' charity evacuates staff from Afghanistan

Prince Charles' charity evacuates staff from Afghanistan
Zoë Kravitz has lost count of her tattoos: 'it’s hard to stop'

Zoë Kravitz has lost count of her tattoos: 'it’s hard to stop'
Prince Harry will not throw dirt on Queen in memoir because 'he respects her a lot'

Prince Harry will not throw dirt on Queen in memoir because 'he respects her a lot'
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sued by former rape victim

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sued by former rape victim
Khloe Kardashian reveals 'cruel' people on social media make her 'anxious'

Khloe Kardashian reveals 'cruel' people on social media make her 'anxious'
Grammy winner Nanci Griffith dies aged 68

Grammy winner Nanci Griffith dies aged 68

New 'Crown' season won't spare anyone in royal family, says royal historian

New 'Crown' season won't spare anyone in royal family, says royal historian
Matt Damon shares thoughts on Bennifer 2.0: 'No one’s pulling harder than I am'

Matt Damon shares thoughts on Bennifer 2.0: 'No one’s pulling harder than I am'

Latest

view all