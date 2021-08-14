 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise aids Prince William, Kate Middleton

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Lady Louise has finally started to help out the royal family navigate engagements away from home by offering to look after the next in line to the throne.

The news has been brought forward by a source close to the royal family. During their interview with Express, they were quoted saying, “Louise also endeared herself to everyone by looking after William and Kate’s children when they were up here."

Not only that, “Louise loves drawing and sketching and was very patiently trying to get Charlotte to do pictures of rabbits and deer.”

“Because of her obvious artistic skill, the Queen allowed Louise to look through some of the collection of Queen Victoria’s Highlands sketches which are kept at Balmoral but are rarely dug out these days.”

