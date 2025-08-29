Karrueche Tran clears the air on Deion Sanders romance speculations

Karrueche Tran confirms she is dating

Karrueche Tran has seemingly confirmed that she is dating footballer Deion Sanders.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the What's Next with J. Ryan podcast, the 37-year-old made it clear that she is in a happy place with her dating life.

When she asked if she was dating someone, Tran replied, "Yeah, I'm dating."

Ryan then asked Tran if she was "having fun," the Claws actress responded, “I’m at a point in my life, like, I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done a lot. I’ve did this, did that. Young, old."

"And so, if I wasn’t happy and content, and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time,” she continued.

Trans added, “I don’t have the time for it. I rather be at home, namaste, chile, in bed at 9 o’clock doing my own thing if I’m not happy."

“So yeah, I’m in a good place," concluded the House Party actress with a smirk.

For those unversed, Tran and Sanders' dating rumors surfaced in July 2025 when the former NFL star shared an emotional clip of the actress on social media.

In the shared clip, the Never Heard star is seen sitting at the professional player's bedside as he underwent surgery for the removal of his bladder.