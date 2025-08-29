Tom Brady sulking post Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valante's childbirth: Source

Photo: Here's how Tom Brady reacted to Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valante's third child

Tom Brady is keeping a brave face, but behind the scenes, he may be feeling bruised.

The NFL legend’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, welcomed a son with her partner Joaquim Valente in February 2025, but the milestone hasn’t sat entirely well with Brady, according to RadarOnline.com.

“He’s trying to put on a brave front, but he’s sulking in private,” a source claimed in a resurfaced March report.

The insider added that when Brady sees “Gisele’s refurbished home and perfect life with her martial arts hunk and their new baby, it gets him down.”

The update arrived following Brady’s own love life started making headlines again.

Page Six reported that the quarterback rekindled his romance with model Irina Shayk, with the pair “open to see where things go.”

Brady and Shayk were first linked in July 2023, after being spotted getting cozy in his Rolls Royce.

At the time, insiders noted that the duo had even talked about a potential getaway together.

“They’ve been talking on the phone. Neither one is in a serious relationship right now, so why not take a trip,” one source told the outlet.