entertainment
Sunday Aug 15 2021
Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Elliot Page rings in the weekend with selfie

Elliot Page exuded confidence since undergoing top surgery last year.

The Academy Award nominee took to his Instagram Story to kick off the weekend with a shirtless selfie which appears to be from his trailer on the set of an upcoming project.

Previously, he revealed the results of his top surgery in a poolside photo as he donned his first swim trunks which he captioned the post "Trans bb's first swim trunks".

Earlier he sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and got candid about his journey of coming out as a member of the trans community.

When asked what part of his transition has brought him the most joy, Elliot said, "Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am.' And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked."

