Queen Elizabeth sees no urgency to address Prince Andrew's woes: expert

Prince Andrew will eventually be forced to give up his remaining patronages and accept there will be no comeback, a royal expert on Saturday while commenting on the sexual abuse allegations against the Duke of York.

"But for the moment the attitude appears to be that this is a private legal dispute, whatever the damage to the monarchy’s reputation," said Richard Palmer.



He added, "I may be proved wrong on this but I don’t detect any urgency on the part of the Queen or other senior royals to address Andrew’s further woes. Charles, I think, has been in Scotland since at least July 29 and there is no sign of a summit or “crunch talks”.



According to the British media reports, Queen Elizabeth is spending her holiday summer at Balmoral.