 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Web Desk

DJ Khaled pens rare health update after covid-19 diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

DJ Khaled pens rare health update after covid-19 diagnosis

DJ Khaled shares a rare covid-19 update regarding the health of his entire family after being served a positive covid-19 positive test.

The rapper posted the update to Instagram with a screen grabbed the note and a caption that read, “Thank you grateful for all the love grateful for everyone checking in on my family and I! Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself”.

“Thank you to DOCTORS ,thank you Dovi thank you to my Queen thank you Rosa thank you to my WE THE BEST team my management ROCNATION and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery”.

The posted concluded with a fully captioned out note of gratitude, “THANK YOU GOD ! GOD LOVE US ! WE LOVE GOD ! GOD IS THE GREATEST! WE THE BEST ! LOVE AND BLESSINGS!” (sic)

Check it out below: 



More From Entertainment:

'Free Guy' debuts at No. 1 with surprisingly strong $28.4 million

'Free Guy' debuts at No. 1 with surprisingly strong $28.4 million
Prince Harry due to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of 2021: report

Prince Harry due to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of 2021: report
Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as 'Heels' featuring 'Vikings' star premiers

Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as 'Heels' featuring 'Vikings' star premiers

Halle Berry shares self-love birthday tribute: ‘Finally, I’m exhaling!’

Halle Berry shares self-love birthday tribute: ‘Finally, I’m exhaling!’
Prince Harry, Prince ‘drawing battle lines against Prince Charles

Prince Harry, Prince ‘drawing battle lines against Prince Charles
BBC to fork out major guilt settlement for Princess Diana’s interview scandal

BBC to fork out major guilt settlement for Princess Diana’s interview scandal

Princess Anne ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry’s behavior amid the royal split

Princess Anne ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry’s behavior amid the royal split
Prince Andrew’s royal ‘future sealed’: ‘Nothing Queen can do’

Prince Andrew’s royal ‘future sealed’: ‘Nothing Queen can do’
Prince Andrew’s future ‘in the hands of parliament’

Prince Andrew’s future ‘in the hands of parliament’
Prince Andrew ‘blindsided’ by lawsuit as each option entails ‘high-risk’

Prince Andrew ‘blindsided’ by lawsuit as each option entails ‘high-risk’
Meghan Markle's brother ‘cashes in’ on royal connections

Meghan Markle's brother ‘cashes in’ on royal connections

Latest

view all