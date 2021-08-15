DJ Khaled pens rare health update after covid-19 diagnosis

DJ Khaled shares a rare covid-19 update regarding the health of his entire family after being served a positive covid-19 positive test.

The rapper posted the update to Instagram with a screen grabbed the note and a caption that read, “Thank you grateful for all the love grateful for everyone checking in on my family and I! Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself”.

“Thank you to DOCTORS ,thank you Dovi thank you to my Queen thank you Rosa thank you to my WE THE BEST team my management ROCNATION and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery”.

The posted concluded with a fully captioned out note of gratitude, “THANK YOU GOD ! GOD LOVE US ! WE LOVE GOD ! GOD IS THE GREATEST! WE THE BEST ! LOVE AND BLESSINGS!” (sic)

