Sunday Aug 15 2021
Prince Harry due to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of 2021: report

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Prince Harry would return to the United Kingdom at the end of 2021 with Netflix film crew, according to UK's Daily Express.

Citing sources, the publication reported that the Duke of Sussex is due to spend a weekend in Nottinghamshire  to lead planning for next year’s military veterans’ Invictus games in Holland.

It said that Harry would also pay a visit to Queen Elizabeth before returning to the United States.

The report said it was not immediately whether  he will also meet his brother Prince William during his visit.

Daily Express said the crew, employed by Archewell Productions, will be filming as part of a £100m deal struck last year between Netflix and the Sussex’s Archewell Foundation, to produce Heart of Invictus, a documentary on the games.

It said the Duke of Sussex would not be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and two children during his tour.

