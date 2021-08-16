Johnny Depp addresses his Hollywood boycott after liable case

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his boycott from Hollywood after losing the liable case against Amber Heard.

The singer got candid over it all during his interview with the Sunday Times.

He started off by dubbing his online boycott as the “absurdity of media mathematics.”

But also admitted, “Whatever I’ve gone through, I’ve gone through. But, ultimately, this particular arena of my life has been so absurd...”

During the course of his interview the actor also referenced the sensationalized articles and explained that Hollywood was never his ‘employer’ for it’s always been the fans help corporations make their fortunes with their hard earned money and time.

He admitted, “They have always been my employers. They are all our employers. They buy tickets, merchandise. They made all of those studios rich, but they forgot that a long time ago. I certainly haven’t.”

“I’m proud of these people, because of what they are trying to say, which is the truth. The truth they’re trying to get out since it doesn’t in more mainstream publications. It’s a long road that sometimes gets clunky.”

“Sometimes just plain stupid. But they stayed on the ride with me and it’s for them I will fight. Always, to the end. Whatever it may be.”