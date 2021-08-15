Prince Charles wishes sister Anne on her birthday

Princess Anne is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

She is 16th in the line of succession to the British throne and has been Princess Royal since 1987.

Prince Charles on Sunday shared a childhood picture with his sister Anne, Princess Royal to wish her on her birthday.

Sharing a picture with Anne, Clarence House said, "Wishing The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today."

The caption accompanying the post read, "In this photo from 1951, The Prince of Wales squeezes his younger sister’s hand while sitting in their prams in the Clarence House garden."



Anne is set to become the first woman to hold the title of Captain-General of the Royal Marines

