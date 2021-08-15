 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles wishes sister Anne on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Prince Charles wishes sister Anne on her birthday

Princess Anne is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

She is 16th in the line of succession to the British throne and has been Princess Royal since 1987.

Prince Charles on Sunday shared a childhood picture with his sister Anne, Princess Royal to wish her on her birthday.

Sharing a picture with Anne, Clarence House said, "Wishing The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today."

The caption accompanying the post read, "In this photo from 1951, The Prince of Wales squeezes his younger sister’s hand while sitting in their prams in the Clarence House garden."  

Anne is set to become the first woman to hold the title of Captain-General of the Royal Marines

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez unfollows her ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram, removes his pictures

Jennifer Lopez unfollows her ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram, removes his pictures
Travis Barker puts his 'life on risk' for his love Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker puts his 'life on risk' for his love Kourtney Kardashian
Johnny Depp addresses his Hollywood boycott after liable case

Johnny Depp addresses his Hollywood boycott after liable case
Sophie Turner pens loving tribute for birthday boy Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner pens loving tribute for birthday boy Joe Jonas
Jeffrey Epstein's employee planning to testify against Prince Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein's employee planning to testify against Prince Andrew
'Free Guy' debuts at No. 1 with surprisingly strong $28.4 million

'Free Guy' debuts at No. 1 with surprisingly strong $28.4 million
Ed Sheeran touches on ‘rocky start’ to restaurant amid a pandemic

Ed Sheeran touches on ‘rocky start’ to restaurant amid a pandemic
Olivia Rodrigo addresses Sabrina Carpenter ‘Driver’s License’ drama

Olivia Rodrigo addresses Sabrina Carpenter ‘Driver’s License’ drama
Jennifer Hudson compares Aretha Franklin’s story to Britney Spears

Jennifer Hudson compares Aretha Franklin’s story to Britney Spears
Prince Harry due to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of 2021: report

Prince Harry due to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of 2021: report
Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as 'Heels' featuring 'Vikings' star premiers

Lagertha actress is proud of Alexander Ludwig as 'Heels' featuring 'Vikings' star premiers

Halle Berry shares self-love birthday tribute: ‘Finally, I’m exhaling!’

Halle Berry shares self-love birthday tribute: ‘Finally, I’m exhaling!’

Latest

view all