Jennifer Lopez makes split with Alex Rodriguez public in iconic move

Jennifer Lopezs erased all traces of romance with Alex Rodriguez with an iconic move.



The Latino singer unfollowed her ex-fiance on Instagram, making their split public.

Not only this, Lopez took down all her posts which featured Rodriguez on the photo-sharing app.

However, A-Rod does appear in a handful of J.Lo's videos that aren't centered around him, including a Father's Day tribute she shared in June 2020, a clip of the two speaking to President Joe Biden in October 2020 and another post dedicated to her mother, Lupe, on her 75th birthday in December 2020.

Meanwhile, the retired MLB player still follows Lopez as of now.

JLo and A-Rod split called off their engagement saying that they are better off as friends.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," JLo and A-Rod said in a joint statement to E! News. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."