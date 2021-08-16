 
Monday Aug 16 2021
William anxious Prince Andrew's lawsuit may cause Queen 'turmoil'

Monday Aug 16, 2021

William concerned about the effect all of this turmoil could have on the Queen
Prince William is worried about his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, over mounting pressure on the royal family in light of Prince Andrew sexual abuse lawsuit

The Duke of Cambridge feels the crisis may impact the Queen, according to an insider.

"First and foremost, Charles and William are united; there will never be a return to public life for Andrew," a source told the Mirror on Thursday.

The source noted that the direct heirs to the throne, "along with members [of the royal family], are undoubtedly increasingly concerned about the effect all of this turmoil could have on the Queen."

William was previously part of the discussions surrounding Andrew's step back from royal duties, hence it comes as no surprise that the Duke of Cambridge would be an important part of decisions impacting the monarchy.

"Senior members of the family were involved" in Andrew's decision to "step back" from public duties in 2019 when the scandal first emerged, one palace source told PEOPLE at the time.

