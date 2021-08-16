 
Beckhams divided over invite to son's wedding amid feud between Harry, William

More recently, the Beckhams have been mingling with the Cambridges more
The Beckham family is having a hard time deciding who to invite amid the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and William. 

David and Victoria Beckham have been close friends with both the princes, but with their son's weding just round the corner, they are torn on who to send out the invite. 

According to a report by The Mirror, the Beckhams are currently trying to balance their longtime friendships with the royals as they shortlist the guests for their son Brooklyn's wedding to actress Nicola Peltz.

More recently, the family has been mingling with the Cambridges more, with Harry and his family relocating to the US.

Meanwhile, Victoria has reportedly "been forging a friendship with Meghan since she moved to California."

The former Spice Girl is yet decide whose side she is on, Meghan or Kate, with her special invite.

"Vic’s a bit concerned about inviting both couples and all the attention being focused on the warring royals rather than her son and his future wife," a source told Closer magazine, according to The Mirror.

"Whoever they don’t invite, it will look like a snub and she’s worried that if she invites both, it will create conflict for her and David given they want to remain on good terms with both couples. She’s understandably worried about being dragged into Meghan’s feud," added the source.

