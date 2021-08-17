 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
Web Desk

Princess Beatrice’s pals reveal ‘challenges’ as a step-mom to Edoardo’s kids

Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Princess Beatrice’s closest friend recently sat down for a chat and detailed some of her biggest struggles as a new step-mom to husband Edoardo.

A source close to the royal got candid about her introduction to the world of parenting and was quoted telling Hello! Magazine, “Bea is totally into the stepmom role. She’s very concerned about getting it right and making every effort to be a second mother to Wolfie.”

“She’s totally devoted to him and talks about him all the time. Bea has always been really close to Edo’s family, so it’s natural that Wolfie should become part of hers.”

“He’s a super little boy and extremely cute. It will be interesting to see what happens when they start their own family, but Bea is so caring, his happiness will always be her number one priority.”

