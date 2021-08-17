Kim Kardashian shares her 'first photo shoot ever'

Kim Kardashian stunned fans as she shared a sultry throwback snap of her 'first photo shoot ever' on Monday, showing off her famous figure in lingerie.

The 40-year-old reality star reflected on a simpler time as she shared a throwback snap to Instagram on Monday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star struck a pose to show off her hourglass curves in a creamy silk bodysuit with intricate embroidery as she stood in front of a grey backdrop.



In the sizzling snap, Kim Kardashian's long brunette hair was styled into dramatic curls and she swiped a clear gloss across her lips.