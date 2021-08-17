 
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian shares her 'first photo shoot ever'

Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Kim Kardashian shares her first photo shoot ever

Kim Kardashian stunned fans as she shared a sultry throwback snap of her 'first photo shoot ever' on Monday, showing off her famous figure in lingerie.

The 40-year-old reality star reflected on a simpler time as she shared a throwback snap to Instagram on Monday. 

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star struck a pose to show off her hourglass curves in a creamy silk bodysuit with intricate embroidery as she stood in front of a grey backdrop.

In the sizzling snap, Kim Kardashian's long brunette hair was styled into dramatic curls and she swiped a clear gloss across her lips.

