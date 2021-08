Cardi B house hunts in New Jersey, flaunts baby bump in catsuit

American rapper Cardi B is showing off her baby bump in a body-hugging outfit.

On Monday, the 28-year-old was spotted in New Jersey with husband Offest, supposedly househunting ahead of welcoming baby number two.

The WAP rapper was wearing a brightly colored Emilio Pucci bodysuit and paired her catsuit with Miu Miu sandals.

Earlier this year, the rapper announced her pregnancy news in a plaster cast. Cardi B already shares three-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, with offset.