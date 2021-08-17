Travis Scott gets club's VIP section cleared for performance

 
Travis Scott gets clubs VIP section cleared for performance

Travis Scott’s presence is enough for him to get clearance into a VIP section of a club.

The rapper was a guest performance at a club in Boston for the weekend where a swanky VIP section was cleared in order to make room for him and his security team.

According to Page Six, he attempted to keep a low profile as the club was ordered to turn down the lights in order to prevent others from taking photos.

"They turned down the lights — almost off — and it was, clearly, so we couldn’t take photos," the source said. 

"[Travis] wore this trucker hat real low. He was trying to be incognito as he passed through the crowd, and security had people leave the section. It was almost pitch-black back there."

He was also present at the venue to support his and Justin Bieber’s friend DJ Tay James who spun for two hours before Scott took the stage.

 "I was in New York and had to come to Boston and see my man DJ Tay James," the rapper said. 

"The crowd was insane, and people in the front row did not move once they were told Travis was in the building," the source said.

Scott took the stage around 1:45 a.m. even as the venue was nearing its 2 a.m. close, but that did not faze him as he continued the fun a little after closing time, despite the venue's attempts to close. 

"[The venue] tried to turn on the lights three times, and he kept saying, ‘Shut them off’ and that it wasn’t time to go home yet," the source said.

"It was the chillest thing he’s ever done. He didn’t say much. He just played his music and everyone was excited."


