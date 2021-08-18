Kendall Jenner celebrates Devin Booker's win in style, wears his gold medal on romantic date

Kendall Jenner rocked her beau Devin Booker's gold medal during a lake vacation as the player returned to America after Team USA dominated at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month.

The 24-year-old, who secured gold in men's basketball, didn't waste any time meeting up with his supermodel girlfriend for some lakeside R&R after weeks away hooping.



Kendall, in the video, is seen soaking up the sun wearing gold medal around her neck.

Devin and Kendall were seen enjoying fun-filled moments on motorboat at an undisclosed, but in the past, they visited Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club with friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in Idaho.

Kendall jenner and Devin Booker have been one of the hottest couples in sports and Hollywood since they began dating in early 2020.