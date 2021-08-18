 
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry issued warning over ‘overusing limited currency’ of tell-all book

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Prince Harry recently got called out for overusing the limited currency of his upcoming tell-all book.

The conversation began while GB News host and royal author Andre Lownie sat down for a chat and addressed the ‘pitfalls’ the couple is threatened to face.

At the time Mr. Lownie added, “Well, I mean to keep quiet. That ain't going to happen, we already had a damn statement from them earlier today on Afghanistan.”

“Well, that would be the only solution now. And not to wash their dirty linen in public. I think the problem with Windsor was the same, that he was always upstaging his brother. He didn't go away quietly and he felt that he still has a role still.”

Before concluding he went on to add, “The trick is to try and play people along as long as you can. If you shoot everything you've got immediately you haven't got much left in the barrel.”

