Wednesday Aug 18 2021
Camila Cabello shares past friendship struggles

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Award-winning singer and songwriter Camila Cabello recently sat down for a chat and addressed her lack of friendships.

The singer weighed in on it all during her interview with Bustle and was quoted saying, “I’ve been [working] since I was 15.”

“I’ve been traveling so much, and it’s been really hard for me to water the soil for friendships. It’s hard for me to get close to people.”

“[My mom and I] would always, after work, go to dinner. Go get sushi together, go for a walk. It was always me and my mom. Probably to the extreme. Because I never had any friends.”

