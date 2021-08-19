 
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Ben Affleck's 49th Birthday in style

Ben Affleck enjoyed a perfect 49th birthday celebration with his ladylove Jennifer Lopez and kids as he spent the day with his most cherished circle.

Affleck celebrated his big event as he wanted with a quiet and intimate gathering. Affleck's special night, of course, also included his rekindled beau. 

The actor reportedly spent time with his children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9—whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. He took them to visit a friend in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

But, Jennifer Lopez doubled the bliss of her beau Ben Affleck as she reportedly brought a cake to celebrate his big day, along with jewelry handpicked for his two daughters.

According to reports, the birthday celebration was a perfectly low-key night for Ben Affleck, but Jennifer Lopez's special arrangement made it little bit starry. 

