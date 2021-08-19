 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian flaunts her incredible physique in workout gear

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Kim Kardashian flaunts her incredible physique in workout gear

Kim Kardashian has showcased her killer curves in skintight workout gear as she stepped out in a pair of Kanye West's Yeezys for a day of pampering in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old reality TV star showed her support for estranged husband Kanye West as she stepped out in a pair of his Yeezy line sneakers.

The mother-of-four dropped jaws in figure-hugging outfit, showing off her killer curves and stunning fitness.

Kim Kardashian flaunts her incredible physique in workout gear

The sizzling photo of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star garnered massive likes.

Kim Kardashian's latest snap comes after her estranged husband Kanye West announced to host a third listening party for his as-yet unreleased tenth studio album, Donda.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West to host third listening party for Donda in Chicago

Kanye West to host third listening party for Donda in Chicago
Ed Sheeran's 'big news' post sparks speculation of his new album

Ed Sheeran's 'big news' post sparks speculation of his new album
Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy fight on Nine Perfect Strangers' Set: Video

Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy fight on Nine Perfect Strangers' Set: Video
Queen slammed for not applying 'same standard' to Prince Andrew as Harry and Meghan

Queen slammed for not applying 'same standard' to Prince Andrew as Harry and Meghan
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Ben Affleck's 49th Birthday in style

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Ben Affleck's 49th Birthday in style
Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost blessed with a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost blessed with a baby boy
Camila Cabello shares past friendship struggles

Camila Cabello shares past friendship struggles
Kelly Clarkson shares thoughts of ‘American Idol’ season 1 contestants

Kelly Clarkson shares thoughts of ‘American Idol’ season 1 contestants
Prince Harry has ‘shot himself in the foot’ with new tell-all

Prince Harry has ‘shot himself in the foot’ with new tell-all
Meghan Markle accused of crafting 'alternate woke Royal Family'

Meghan Markle accused of crafting 'alternate woke Royal Family'
Rebel Wilson addresses ‘most unhealthiest’ point of life

Rebel Wilson addresses ‘most unhealthiest’ point of life
Queen Elizabeth’s real heartbreak over losing Prince Philip ‘will be known soon’: report

Queen Elizabeth’s real heartbreak over losing Prince Philip ‘will be known soon’: report

Latest

view all