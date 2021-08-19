Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston re-team up for Murder Mystery 2

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are teaming up again to set the screens on fire with a sequel to their 2019 comedy movie Murder Mystery.



Kyle Newacheck’s comedy-mystery film Murder Mystery was a massive hit on Netflix. In the movie, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston performed as husband and wife. They get framed in the killing of an elderly rich guy. The film became a smashing hit in the opening weekend for the OTT platform as nearly 73 million households watched it in its first four weeks of release.

The streamer has assigned the Hangover writer Jeremy Garelick to direct the film with a script from James Vanderbilt, according to Deadline. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will reprise their role in Murder Mystery 2. Seeing the previous success of the show, the streamer has fast-tracked the production.

The movie Murder Mystery 2 will be shot in both Paris and the Caribbean.



In 2014, Adam Sandler signed a deal with Netflix with a cool $250 million. Since then, the streamer has partnered with him by renewing his contract twice without disclosing the total sum he received under the deal.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer.

“They love his stories and his humour, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world."

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler previously teamed in the 2011 romantic comedy Just Go With It, directed by Dennis Dugan and Allan Loeb. Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson, and Brooklyn Decker also had significant roles in the film.