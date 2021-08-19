 
Thursday Aug 19 2021
Amber Rose alleges boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards cheated on her with 12 women

Taking to Instagram, Rose shared an update on her longtime relationship in a lengthy post

Amber Rose accused boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards of cheating on her with as many as 12 women. 

Taking to Instagram, Rose shared an update on her longtime relationship in a lengthy post. 

"I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes," the model began. "All 12 of y'all bums (the ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him."

The 37-year-old star continued, "Y'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to [expletive] him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM's. Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever."

Amber went on tstate that she wouldn't publicly name the women she accused of being with Alexander "because I'm not in the business of ruining lives but y'all know who y'all are."

"I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore," she added. "I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return...The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done."

Amber Rose and Alexander "AE" Edwards share 22-month-old son Slash Alexander Edwards together. 

