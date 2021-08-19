 
Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband was jealous of her career, says insider

The former couple tied the knot in October 2013 and share two children
Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, could not stomach the fact that she had a booming career. 

While the country singer waits for her divorce with Blackstock to be finalised, an insider claimed, "The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time.

They went on to add, “She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show The Voice. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.”

After publicly announcing their split in June 2020, Clarkson feels 'confident.'

The original American Idol winner, 39, “can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed,” the source told Us Weekly.

“Kelly doesn’t take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It’s just who she is.”

The former couple tied the knot in October 2013 and share daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5.

