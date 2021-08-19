 
Thursday Aug 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian was never a 'wild party girl', thanks to Kourtney Kardashian

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Kim Kardashian was never a 'wild party girl', thanks to Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is discussing her 'hate' towards teenage college parties.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the 40-year-old makeup mogul revealed she did not drink or party much in her teenage years after escorting elder sister Kourtney.

"College Years Baby!!!" she captioned her photo before expressing her bizarre experience with the Poosh founder.

"University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl," she continued. "I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know. [sic]"

Kourtney graduated with a degree in theater arts from University in Arizona while Kimbriefly attended Pierce College in Los Angeles but never graduated.

