Friday Aug 20 2021
Demi Lovato reveals secret about non-binary identity

American singer Demi Lovato went on great length while discussing their spiritual side.

"I personally believe that when I came to a sense of feeling spiritually balanced in my divine feminine and my masculine side, that's when I was like 'yeah, I'm non-binary,'" Demi said while discussing spirituality and non-binary identities with Bretman Rock, a beauty influence person and social media in the new episode of 4D with Demi Lovato.

"To me, it's a spiritual thing. It's not even necessarily a gender thing."

Responding to Bretman Rock who was appreciated to celebrate their identity, Demi Lovato expressed their experience, saying it was a less accepting community where they grew up. It was over time that they came to know that their non-binary identity should be respected.

"People don't always understand because we're so forced and programmed to look at somebody and identify them as what we see," she pointed out. "We have both masculine and feminine energy inside of us all."

Bretman Rock saw eye to eye with what Demi Lovato said about their identity, saying they also feel non-binary because their "spirit is too different."

Bretman explained they feel they have "two souls" inside of them, both male and female. "I feed both of them equally," Bretman added. "Sometimes my masculine side comes over me more and I go to the gym. Sometimes my feminine side comes over and it's a full face of makeup. Ultimately, they both live in me."

Later, Demi Lovato praised Bretman Rock on their Instagram feed and called Bretman a "kindred spirit" expressing joy for having "so much in common" with each other.

