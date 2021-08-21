Prince Harry ‘showing true colors’ with ‘narcissistic’ Netflix project

Prince Harry has reportedly shown his true colors with his narcissistic new Netflix project.



This claim has been brought forward by Sky News’ host Andrew Bolt and during his admission, he claimed, “Sophie, can you explain a real mystery to me, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they fled Britain to get privacy from the prying media.”

“But they're now coming to Britain with their own film crew for a documentary to film all the good deeds. Sophie, I'm a bit puzzled is their definition of privacy somehow different from mine?”

“And mine Andrew, I mean, seriously, this woke, narcissistic privileged couple has done nothing but put themselves in the spotlight ever since they fled the UK.”

“You know, they've done podcasts, they've done books, they've done sit down sob stories with Oprah I mean it just goes on and on, Andrew. I think a lot of people are sick and tired of hearing from them I know I certainly am.”

“But really I mean, they will privacy, putting themselves in the spotlight signing up to Netflix, Spotify I mean Andrew just goes on and on.”

He concluded by adding, “But you know what that just shows exactly the true colours of Meghan and Harry and I would be very pleased not to hear much more from them. I'm completely sick and tired of them to be quite frank.”