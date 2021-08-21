 
Saturday Aug 21 2021
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's loved-up photos break internet

Kendall Jenner stunned fans as she shared sizzling photos with her NBA baller boyfriend Devin Booker, showing off her model figure in a bikini while aboard a luxe yacht in Spain.

The celebrity couple hit the shores of Sardinia, Italy with several friends  on Thursday. 

The 25-year-old supermodel wore a string bikini showcasing her slim physique, along with shades and a tan “dad hat.”  On the other hand, Olympian Booker, 24, was seen wearing a white t-shirt and basic black trunks.

Kendall and Booker were seen hugging in some shots, and appeared to be getting cozy during a romantic trip. Kendall was also sure to snap pics of her friends on her phone, laughing it up as two guests playfully wrestled on the deck.

Davin Booker and Kendall Jenner's pictures received massive likes from fans and other social media users. Previously, Jenner was seen wearing gold medal of her beau.

