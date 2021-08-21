 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 21 2021
Meghan Markle wants to help improve future Queen's public image

Meghan Markle has come in support of Kate Middleton after royal watchers suggested that The Duchess of daughter was "not working hard enough".

Us Weekly, citing source, revealed that the former Suits' star wants to help improve the future Queen's public image by collaborating on a Netflix project.

Shedding light on their status, Commentator Molly Mulshine said that offer would help combat the image that Kate "does not work hard enough".

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped down as Senior members of the Royal Family, have been settled in the US either Prince Harry.

