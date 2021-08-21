 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 21 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry under fire for flying private after criticizing use of private jets

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

Prince Harry has officially been put on blast for agreeing to board his millionaire friend’s private jet for a quick trip back home only a few months after preaching the dangers of climate change.

Royal author Tom Quinn pointed out the hypocritical nature of Prince Harry’s journey aboard a private jet during his interview with The Sun.

There he was quoted saying, “This appears to be enormously hypocritical, given all his talk about climate change.”

“Harry seems to see himself as someone who guides the rest of the world and that his own behaviour isn't relevant. It is a huge blind spot.”

For those unversed with Prince Harry’s previous claims, he told Apple TV, “With kids growing up in today's world, pretty depressing, right. Depending on where you live, your home country is either on fire, it's either underwater, houses or forests are being flattened” because of “the most pressing issues we are facing,” i.e. climate change. 

