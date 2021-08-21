Kaley Cuoco reveals ‘shockingly emotional’ moment on ‘The Flight Attendant’

Actor Kaley Cuoco recently sat down for a chat and revealed her most emotional moment on the sets of The Flight Attendant.

The actor got candid about it all during her interview with People magazine.

There she was quoted saying, “I begged Rosie Perez to play Megan. And eventually, I got her on board. A few months later, we had our first scene together in the galley and I looked over at her and my eyes started to well up.”

“She's like, 'What's the matter with you?' And I said, 'Do you understand this is like a child with her mood board?'”

Before concluding she admitted, “I'd been involved in the whole thing, and it was a dream literally coming true in front of my eyes.”