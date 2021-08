James Bond’s ‘No Time to Die’ gets release date

James Bond’s No Time to Die has officially been released in an official statement.

The news has been announced over on Twitter via an official announcement through the James Bond page.

It reads, “The World Premiere for #NoTimeToDie will take place on Tuesday 28 September 2021 at London’s @RoyalAlbertHall.”

“Producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga will join Daniel Craig on the red carpet.”

Check it out below: