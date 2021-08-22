 
Sunday Aug 22 2021
Kanye West and Irina Shayk go separate ways after whirlwind romance

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

American rapper Kanye West and model Irina Shayk’s tumultuous romance has come to an end.

According to reports, the two decided to part ways following their two-month relationship, as the Yeezy designer wanted to focus on his work and children.

"It was never a serious thing that took off,” said a source told People.

Another source explained that he wants to put all his energies in his work and his four kids, North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3 and Psalm West, 2.

"He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly,” said the insider.

Another grapevine told Us Weekly: "Kanye and Irina are over, but they never really started, there's nothing going on there."

The two had first been linked in June when they were photographed together near Provence, France. 

