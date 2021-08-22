 
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa celebrates her 26th birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

British singer Dua Lipa is celebrating her 26th birthday. Thousands of fans and followers flooded her social media accounts to wish the "Levitating" singer on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the singer shared multiple pictures with her friends who sent birthday greetings to her.

Dua Lipa recently spent holidays with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, the brother of models Bella and Gigi Hadid.

The singer was the first to condemn DaBaby for his controversial remarks against gay people.

DaBaby featured in Dua's hit song "Levitating" which has been viewed by more than one 100 million people on YouTube.

