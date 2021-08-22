 
Sunday Aug 22 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal is ‘hard to stomach’ for the Firm

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal may end up becoming ‘way too much’ for members of the royal family in the long run.

This claim has been brought forward by renowned PR specialist Mark Borkowski.

During his interview with The Sun, he was quoted saying, “Viewers will be interested to see what they are up to but there needs to be authenticity.”

“They have laid out a grand plan and are fulfilling it. They are doing this all on their own terms. Their determination to have their voice heard sustains them.”

“The big hits on Netflix are ones based in reality so it makes sense. But this is something the Royal Family will find hard to stomach.” 

