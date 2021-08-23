Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may ‘fade into obscurity’

 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly at risk of falling into complete obscurity the same way as Edward VIII.

This claim has been brought forward by True Royalty TV’s Nick Bullen and during his interview with Fox News he claimed, “It’s fascinating when you draw the parallels between the two.”

He also added, “Both of them married divorced American women. We all know that, but it goes much deeper than that. Edward and his brother also experienced their own sibling rivalry can be compared to Harry’s strained relationship with his brother, Prince William.”

“But Edward and his brother Bertie [King George VI] never really resolved their differences. And when Edward wrote his book, it was really the first time a senior member of the royal family had written such a book. And he was paid a fortune at the time. It may have even been the highest-paid book of its time. It had a tremendous impact. So what kind of impact will Harry now have?”

