Monday Aug 23 2021
Meghan Markle planning to ‘alter’ engagement ring for Lilibet

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Experts believe Meghan Markle is planning to alter her engagement ring once more to include a gemstone feating baby Lilibet’s birth month.

This claim has been made by The List's Melissa Willets and during her interview she highlighted the past changed Meghan Markle has commissioned to her wedding ring.

For those unversed, the original piece cost Prince Harry £134,500 with a 5-carat gem back in November 27th 2017.

It was later altered to include birthstones by Meghan, Harry and their son Archie, (peridot, emerald, and sapphire). Thus many reports speculate the Duchess might make a similar move for Lilibet as well.

Ms. Willets claims, “As for whether or not Meghan will alter her ring now that baby Lilibet Diana is here remains to be seen.”

“The first iteration of the ring featured a yellow gold band, and despite this being popular with many brides, Meghan chose to go another route with her ring.”

“As Hello! reported, the Duchess of Sussex altered the band to feature diamonds, pumping up the bling factor on the 6-carat bauble, which according to The Knot, is worth an incredible $350,000.”

“The newly-altered ring was apparently Harry's idea, as he also commissioned a conflict-free diamond eternity band for Meghan to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.”

“The new engagement ring first debuted at Trooping the Colour in 2019. According to Marie Claire, the band was created to pay tribute to the couple and their son, Archie. The trio's birthstones, peridot, emerald, and sapphire, are incorporated on the underside of the band.”

