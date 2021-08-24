 
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West going well after split

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still friends and "amicable" and supporting each other even after their shocking split.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and Kanye, who split in February this year when Kim filed for divorce , want to be 'amicable' for the sake of their kids.

The 40-year-old reality TV star and her estranged husband, 44, are operating with a “friendly relationship” for the sake of their children, but have no intentions of reuniting, a media outlet citing source reported.

Kim Kardashian willingly accepts Kanye's lunch and party invitations and also appreciates and supports the rapper's business advice and guidance. 

Kim wants their children to have an amazing relationship with their dad, just like she did with her dad. She previously credited Kanye with teaching her how to be true to herself.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are now able to make amicable decisions that benefit their children as they want them to stay together. 

