Sofia Vergara opens up about getting diagnosed with cancer at age 28

American actor Sofia Vergara is reflecting on her cancer diagnosis and how she coped with it.

During the 2021 Stand Up to Cancer event, the 49-year-old Modern Family actor said she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the age of 28 but instead of being stressed, she decided to educate herself.

“I read every book and found out everything I could about it. I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer, but I also learned that in times of crisis, we’re better together,” she said.

Vergara added that she was very “fortunate” to have the support of her family as well as doctors during the entire process.

Back in 2011, she spoke about her diagnosis to Health magazine, saying: “I didn’t want publicity because of that. Having cancer is not fun. You don’t want to deal with anything else while you’re going through it.”