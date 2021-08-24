 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Sofia Vergara opens up about getting diagnosed with cancer at age 28

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Sofia Vergara opens up about getting diagnosed with cancer at age 28
Sofia Vergara opens up about getting diagnosed with cancer at age 28

American actor Sofia Vergara is reflecting on her cancer diagnosis and how she coped with it.

During the 2021 Stand Up to Cancer event, the 49-year-old Modern Family actor said she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the age of 28 but instead of being stressed, she decided to educate herself.

“I read every book and found out everything I could about it. I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer, but I also learned that in times of crisis, we’re better together,” she said.

Vergara added that she was very “fortunate” to have the support of her family as well as doctors during the entire process.

Back in 2011, she spoke about her diagnosis to Health magazine, saying: “I didn’t want publicity because of that. Having cancer is not fun. You don’t want to deal with anything else while you’re going through it.”

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson shows off his incredible fitness in workout gears

Dwayne Johnson shows off his incredible fitness in workout gears
Queen 'danced the conga' to celebrate victory in Japan Day

Queen 'danced the conga' to celebrate victory in Japan Day
Ryan Reynold-starrer 'Free Guy' clings to top spot with $18.5mn haul

Ryan Reynold-starrer 'Free Guy' clings to top spot with $18.5mn haul
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez decide to turn their friendship into relationship

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez decide to turn their friendship into relationship
Katie Price says she's 'still all dazed and devastated' after attack

Katie Price says she's 'still all dazed and devastated' after attack
Taylor Swift sends fans wild as she makes her TikTok debut: Video

Taylor Swift sends fans wild as she makes her TikTok debut: Video
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West going well after split

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West going well after split
Sources weigh in on Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘friendly relationship’

Sources weigh in on Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘friendly relationship’
Lorde addresses experience with teenage stardom

Lorde addresses experience with teenage stardom
Candace Cameron Bure ‘sad’ she couldn’t drop son off at college

Candace Cameron Bure ‘sad’ she couldn’t drop son off at college
Hailey Baldwin subtly supports hubby Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin subtly supports hubby Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘calculatedly omitting’ Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘calculatedly omitting’ Kate Middleton

Latest

view all