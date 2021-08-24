Drake laughs off Kanye West after making home address public

 
Drake does not seem to be fazed by his arch nemesis Kanye West’s recent jab.

Many were left shell shocked when Kanye seemingly "crossed the line" by making Drake’s Toronto address public to the world by sharing it on a maps app.

However, even with the major leak the God’s Plan hit-maker was in positive spirits as he shared a video of himself riding in a car with the top down as he chuckled.

While he did not mention the Donda rapper by his name, many were quick to put two and two together and believed that Drake was not letting Kanye get under his skin. 

