Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'talking about getting married:' insider dishes

'They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time,' said the source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in it for the long haul. The loved-up couple is talking about taking the plune in their relationship already.



As dished by an insider, JLo and Affleck want to tie the knot soon, “They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time."

The source noted that the Batman star considers the Hustlers actress, the “one that got away” and he is “determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.”

JLo and Affleck were engaged to each other from 2002 to 2004, but called it off due to 'excessive media coverage.'

This time around, the insider notes that Affleck and Lopez are “considering eloping,” instead of having a “big lavish wedding.”

For the Latino singer, Affleck has “matured into the man of her dreams” and she would definitely say yes when the right time comes, the source added.